GSM 5 Click is a compact add-on board representing a compact GSM cellular network communication solution. This board features the SARA-G450, a GSM/GPRS quad-band cellular module certified and approved by the main regulatory bodies and operators from u-blox. It features class 12 GSM/GPRS connectivity in the popular u-blox SARA form factor and comes with a comprehensive feature set, including an extensive set of internet protocols designed to provide fully integrated access to u-blox GNSS positioning with embedded A-GPS (AssistNow Online and AssistNow Offline) functionality. Besides a data rate up to 85.6 kbps and an advanced jamming detection feature, this board also offers a high-quality integrated audio interface allowing voice communication.

This Click board™ is suitable for price-to-performance 2G cellular module M2M applications, such as utility metering and tracking systems.

For more information, visit the GSM 5 Click product page.

