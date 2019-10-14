Today we are sharing yet another impressive project built using one of our Click boards™.

The project we are talking about is titled Grow It Yourself, created by Dmitrii Albot. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Dmitrii used one of our Click boards™, the useful Water Detect click which is ideal for detecting water and other electroconductive liquids. The project he created is an automated, self-contained growing system that cultivates plants from seed to maturity.

For more information about the Water Detect click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe