Grid-EYE 2 Click featuring infrared array sensor in a Click Snap form factor

Detect and measure temperature variations while identifying moving objects based on those changes using the AMG883543

Grid-EYE 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for thermal imaging and motion detection applications. Featuring the AMG883543 infrared array sensor from Panasonic, it offers accurate temperature measurement and object detection.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Wide field of view: Covers a 90-degree viewing angle for comprehensive thermal imaging

High resolution: Measures temperature with 0.25°C accuracy

Long-range detection: Detects objects up to 5 meters away

Digital output: Provides temperature data via a digital interface for easy integration

I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Create visual representations of temperature distributions for various thermal imaging systems

Improve energy efficiency in home appliances by detecting occupancy and adjusting settings accordingly

Optimize HVAC systems in office automation by monitoring occupancy and temperature levels

Detect viewer presence in digital signage systems to activate or adjust content

Open automatic doors based on detected human presence

Detect intruders or unauthorized access in security systems

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Grid-EYE 2 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



