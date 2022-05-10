GPS&GLONASS External Passive Antenna is a 100% waterproof external antenna. The antenna has 3m cable with SMA male connector on end, which allows you easy positioning in space. SMA (SubMiniature version A) connectors are semi-precision coaxial RF connectors developed in the 1960s as a minimal connector interface for coaxial cable with a screw-type coupling mechanism. The connector has a 50 Ω impedance. SMA was originally designed for use from DC (0 Hz) to 12 GHz, however this has been extended over time and variants are available to 18 GHz and 26.5 GHz. The SMA connector is most commonly used in microwave systems, hand-held radio and mobile telephone antennas and, more recently, with WiFi antenna systems and USB software-defined radio dongles.

This connector is compatible with a wide range of our GPS/GNSS Click boards™. If you are looking for a perfect external antenna for your locator device, this is the right product for you.

