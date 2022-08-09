GPS 5 Click is a compact add-on board that provides users with positioning, navigation, and timing services. This board features the M20050-1, a compact GPS module receiver using the MediaTek MT3333 flash chip, providing a complete GNSS receiver for optimum performance from Antenova. The receiver tracks 3 GNSS constellations concurrently (GPS+Galileo+GLONASS or GPS+Beidou) to considerably enhance location and TTFF (Time-to-first-fix) and has configurable low power modes operating from a 3.3V power supply. In addition to the possibility of using an external antenna, backup power, and various visual indicators, the M20050-1 also has an accurate 0.5ppm TXCO ensuring short TTFF alongside multi-path algorithms, which improves position accuracy in inner-city environments.

This Click board™ is suitable for a broad spectrum of GPS applications where performance, cost, and time to market are prime considerations.

For more information, visit the GPS 5 Click product page.

