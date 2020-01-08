Go to Cloud (G2C) 3G click

The G2C 3G click is an IoT gateway Click board™ that allows simple and reliable connection and communication with the Click Cloud platform , hosted by Mikroe.

I n combination with other Click board™ you may create your own IoT applications (smart appliances, process automation, data logging, and many others). G2C 3G click offers an unprecedented simplicity for adding Click Cloud connectivity and it represents an ideal solution for accessing user-friendly and intuitive Click Cloud, a simple yet powerful rapid prototyping cloud solution.

