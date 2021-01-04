GNSS RTK Click is a compact add-on board made for positioning and wireless communication purposes. This board features the ZED-F9P, a multi-band GNSS module with integrated multi-band Real Time Kinematics (RTK) technology offering centimeter-level accuracy from U-blox. This module concurrently uses GNSS signals from all four GNSS constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou), and provides multi-band RTK with fast convergence times, reliable performance, and easy integration. It also includes moving base support, allowing both base and rover to move while computing a centimeter-level accurate position between them.

This Click board™ is suitable for machine control, ground robotic vehicles, and high precision unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) applications.

For more information about the GNSS RTK Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe