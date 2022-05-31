GNSS MAX Click is a compact add-on board that provides fast positioning capability. This board features the MAX-M10S, an ultra-low-power GNSS receiver for high-performance asset-tracking from u-blox. The MAX-M10S supports the concurrent reception of four GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou), which maximizes the position availability, particularly under challenging conditions such as in deep urban canyons. It is built on the u-blox M10 GNSS platform, which provides exceptional sensitivity and acquisition times for all L1 GNSS systems. It also comes with a configurable host interface, and advanced jamming and spoofing detection.

This Click board™ is ideal for professional (industrial and consumer) applications such as asset trackers without compromising GNSS performance.

For more information about GNSS MAX Click, please visit the product page.

