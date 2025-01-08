GNSS 9 Click featuring a dual-band GNSS module

Provide accurate location information using the TESEO-LIV4F

GNSS 9 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide accurate and reliable positioning information. Based on the high-performance TESEO-LIV4F dual-band GNSS module from STMicroelectronics, this board offers a robust solution for diverse applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-band GNSS: Supports L1 and L5 bands for enhanced accuracy

Low power consumption: Optimizes battery life for battery-powered devices

Fast Time To First Fix (TTFF): Quickly acquires satellite signals

Real-Time Assisted GNSS (RT-AGNSS): Improves positioning accuracy and speed

Flexible communication Interfaces: Supports both UART and I2C communication

Backup battery support: Ensures continuous operation even during power outages

APPLICATIONS:



Track the location of vehicles for fleet management and security

Monitor the location of assets and equipment

Enable location-based services for IoT devices

Provide accurate positioning for drone flight

Assist with outdoor navigation and mapping

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.



