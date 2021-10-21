GNSS 8 Click is a compact add-on board that provides fast positioning capability. This board features the LC79DA, a high-performance dual-band and multi-constellation GNSS module from Quectel Wireless Solutions. It supports L1 and L5 bands for GPS, Galileo, and QZSS, L1 band for GLONASS and BeiDou, as well as L5 band for IRNSS. This version of the LC79D module supports a standalone mode, has a built-in flash, and boots firmware from the flash to work independently. It also can achieve a high industrial level of sensitivity and accuracy with the lowest power consumption.

This Click board™ is suitable for both acquisition and tracking and represents an ideal product for automotive, consumer, and industrial tracking applications.

