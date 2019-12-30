If your application require high positional accuracy in difficult conditions, such as deep urban canyons, we have a solution for you. The GNSS 7 click features new module from u-blox - NEO-M9N, based on newest GNSS UBX-M9140 chip and M9 technology platform, which can receive signals from up to four GNSS constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo) concurrently.

With GNSS 7 click you are getting new ultra-robust meter-level M9 global positioning technology platform designed for demanding automotive, telematics and UAV applications. If you are interested to know more about our this product feel free to visit the official GNSS 7 click product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe