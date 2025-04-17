GNSS 24 Click for multi-GNSS global positioning

Achieve pinpoint global positioning with support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou with RYS8833

GNSS 24 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable global positioning. It features the RYS8833, a multi-GNSS module from REYAX, powered by the high-performance SONY CXD5605AGF engine.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Multi-GNSS support: Supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, SBAS, and QZSS systems for comprehensive positioning

High sensitivity: Achieves outstanding sensitivity down to -167dBm for reliable signal acquisition

Multi-frequency operation: Operates on 1.561GHz, 1.575GHz, and 1.602GHz frequencies

Integrated noise filters: Includes digital noise filters for improved signal quality

Spectrum analyzer: Features an integrated spectrum analyzer for signal analysis

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate positioning data for navigation devices

Enable precise tracking of valuable assets

Support applications requiring accurate location information

Suitable for outdoor recreational activities involving location identification

Enable precision agriculture applications

Any application requiring accurate and efficient global positioning data

For more information about GNSS 24 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



