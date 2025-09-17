GNSS 20 Click designed for satellite-based positioning and navigation

Achieve fast and accurate positioning with multi-constellation GNSS support for reliable navigation using the LC76G (AB)

GNSS 20 Click is a compact add-on board for satellite-based positioning and navigation that is based on the LC76G (AB) GNSS module from Quectel.

KEY FEATURES:



Multi-Constellation GNSS Support: Receives signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS for improved visibility, faster fixes, and enhanced accuracy

Receives signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS for improved visibility, faster fixes, and enhanced accuracy High Sensitivity: Achieves −166dBm during tracking and −147dBm during acquisition, thanks to an integrated low-noise amplifier (LNA)

Achieves −166dBm during tracking and −147dBm during acquisition, thanks to an integrated low-noise amplifier (LNA) EASY Embedded Assist System: Accelerates time-to-first-fix for a quicker lock on satellite signals

Accelerates time-to-first-fix for a quicker lock on satellite signals ALP (Adaptive Low Power) Mode: Optimizes energy consumption, making it suitable for battery-powered devices

Optimizes energy consumption, making it suitable for battery-powered devices High-Integrity Positioning: Provides reliable performance even in challenging environments like urban canyons

APPLICATIONS:



Provides accurate location data for automated toll collection

collection Enables reliable location transmission for search and rescue operations

operations Ideal for tracking assets like containers, pallets, or for animal monitoring

like containers, pallets, or for animal monitoring Any application requiring reliable and energy-efficient satellite-based positioning and navigation



