GNSS 18 Click based on antenna module with concurrent reception of four GNSS

High-precision GNSS solution for asset tracking, navigation systems, and location-based services based on SAM-M10Q

GNSS 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed to deliver exceptional performance in GNSS applications demanding high precision. This board features the SAM-M10Q, a high-sensitivity M10 standard precision GNSS module from u-blox renowned for its rapid acquisition of L1 GNSS signals.

KEY FEATURES:

u-blox Super-S technology: Enhances dynamic position accuracy, particularly in challenging environments with signal obstructions or movement

Enhances dynamic position accuracy, particularly in challenging environments with signal obstructions or movement Concurrent GNSS reception: Supports simultaneous reception of GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou B1C constellations, along with QZSS and SBAS augmentation systems, maximizing satellite visibility and positioning accuracy in various regions

Concurrent GNSS reception: Supports simultaneous reception of GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou B1C constellations, along with QZSS and SBAS augmentation systems, maximizing satellite visibility and positioning accuracy in various regions

Low power consumption: At only 37mW in continuous tracking mode, the GNSS 18 Click is ideal for battery-powered devices, extending operation times

Integrated GNSS patch antenna: Eliminates the need for bulky external antennas, simplifying integration and device portability

Eliminates the need for bulky external antennas, simplifying integration and device portability SAW filter and LNA: The built-in SAW filter minimizes out-of-band interference, while the LNA (Low-Noise Amplifier) strengthens weak GNSS signals for improved reception, especially in areas with weaker satellite signals

SAW filter and LNA: The built-in SAW filter minimizes out-of-band interference, while the LNA (Low-Noise Amplifier) strengthens weak GNSS signals for improved reception, especially in areas with weaker satellite signals

Jamming immunity: Offers protection against signal jamming attempts, ensuring reliable positioning data even in potentially compromised environments

APPLICATIONS:



Precisely locate and monitor the movement of equipment, vehicles, or personnel in real-time for logistics, fleet management, or safety applications

Integrate into navigation devices for accurate location awareness in drones, autonomous vehicles, or handheld navigation tools

Enable location-based functionalities in mobile apps, wearables, or other devices that rely on precise positioning data

