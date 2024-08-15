GNSS 17 Click featuring an integrated full-function GNSS receiver module

Determine precise location coordinates based on satellite signals using the M20071

GNSS 17 Click is a compact add-on board designed to deliver precise and reliable global navigation and positioning. Powered by the Antenova M20071 integrated full-function GNSS receiver module, featuring the MediaTek AG3335MN flash chip, this board offers exceptional performance capable of simultaneously tracking multiple GNSS constellations.

KEY FEATURES:

Multi-constellation support: Track GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS satellites simultaneously for enhanced position accuracy, especially in urban environments

Track GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS satellites simultaneously for enhanced position accuracy, especially in urban environments High sensitivity: Effectively receive weak GNSS signals, ensuring reliable positioning even in challenging conditions

Effectively receive weak GNSS signals, ensuring reliable positioning even in challenging conditions Fast acquisition: Quickly establishe a position fix for rapid location determination

Quickly establishe a position fix for rapid location determination Power efficiency: Low power consumption that extends battery life in portable devices

Low power consumption that extends battery life in portable devices Advanced features: Includes EPO, EASY, and AIC technologies for improved performance and faster positioning

APPLICATIONS:



Precisely locate and monitor assets in real-time by providing accurate and reliable positioning information

in real-time by providing accurate and reliable positioning information Deliver accurate positioning for vehicles, drones, and personal navigation devices

Support location-based services, geocaching , and surveying by offering robust and reliable GNSS performance

, and surveying by offering robust and reliable GNSS performance Enable location-aware features in wearables and other personal devices enhancing user experiences

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about GNSS 17 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



