GNSS 16 Click based on a professional-grade L1/L5 dual-band GNSS receiver

Achieve reliable geolocation capabilities for applications like vehicle tracking with the NEO-F10N-00B.

GNSS 16 Click is a compact add-on board designed to deliver meter-level accuracy in urban environments for developers working on projects requiring reliable geolocation. This Click board™ features the NEO-F10N-00B, a professional-grade L1/L5 dual-band GNSS receiver from u-blox.

KEY FEATURES:

High accuracy: Achieves meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging urban environments.

Achieves meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging urban environments. Professional-grade GNSS receiver: Uses the NEO-F10N-00B L1/L5 dual-band GNSS receiver from u-blox for robust performance.

Uses the NEO-F10N-00B L1/L5 dual-band GNSS receiver from u-blox for robust performance. Multiple GNSS system support: Works with GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations for increased signal availability.

Works with GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou constellations for increased signal availability. Dual-band multipath mitigation: Ensures reliable signal reception by minimizing interference.

Ensures reliable signal reception by minimizing interference. Configurable constellations: Allows developers to optimize power consumption while maintaining high performance by selecting specific GNSS systems.

Allows developers to optimize power consumption while maintaining high performance by selecting specific GNSS systems. UART interface: Communicates with the host system using a UART interface.

Communicates with the host system using a UART interface. Backup supply option: Includes a backup supply option for uninterrupted functionality.

APPLICATIONS:



Vehicle tracking: Precisely track the location of vehicles in real-time.

Precisely track the location of vehicles in real-time. Micro-mobility solutions: It can be integrated into micro-mobility devices like e-scooters for accurate location monitoring and geofencing.



For more information about GNSS 16 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

