GNSS 12 Click is a compact add-on board that provides fast positioning capability. This board features the CAM-M8C, a professional-grade GNSS module built on the high-performing M8 GNSS engine from u-blox. This module utilizes concurrent reception of up to three GNSS systems (GPS/Galileo together with either BeiDou or GLONASS), offering high sensitivity and strong signal levels. Besides internal, the CAM-M8C can use an optional external active antenna. It has a configurable host interface, advanced jamming/spoofing detection, and provides outstanding positioning accuracy even in GNSS-hostile environments.

This Click board™ is suitable for industrial and consumer applications that require concurrent GPS/Galileo and GLONASS or GPS/Galileo and BeiDou reception.

For more information, visit the GNSS 12 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

