GL865-QUAD Telit GSM/GPRS Module

GL865-QUAD V3 represents a quad-band GSM/GPRS module based on the latest release of Intel’s 2G cellular chipset designed by Telit. The GL865-QUAD V3 is highly recommended for new designs requiring quad-band GSM/GPRS coverage and 3G scalability, delivering easy integration and reduced impact on final application costs. An embedded SIM chip is also available as a mounting option. Covering frequencies of 850/900MHz and 1800/1900MHz, it also offers extensive audio features, TCP/IP stack, SIM interface, and others, all configurable through Telit’s custom AT commands.

GL865-QUAD Telit GSM/GPRS V3 module can be found on Click board™, such as GSM Click. For more information about this Click board™, visit the GSM Click product page.

For more information, visit the GL865-QUAD V3 product page.

