Get the compilers you need at 30% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Time to get your hands on MikroE line of compilers on this year Black Friday!

With 30% off on all of our compilers, the offer starts on Thursday, November 22nd 12:00 CET and lasts until Tuesday, November 27th 12:00 CET.

MikroE compilers have 14 years long history of development. This guarantees they will get you numerous benefits. Some of them include the number of MCUs and architectures, Visual TFT, developed and regularly maintained Libstock, and the community of over 40,000 people on our forum!

Once you buy a MikroE compiler, there's a life-time free update policy. You get a life-time licence for a single purchase.

Imagine the endless development possibilities!

Take a look at the full list of our compilers on our website and happy shopping!

Your MikroE