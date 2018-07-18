Gaussmeter click - micropower magnetometer

The first magnetometer capable of measuring the absolute magnetic intensity was invented by Carl Friedrich Gauss in 1833.

Other notable events in the 19th century include the Hall Effect discovery: a phenomenon in which a potential difference is detected across an electrical conductor when a magnetic field is applied in a direction perpendicular to that of the flow of current. This phenomenon is utilized in many modern magnetometric devices. Some of the uses for magnetometer are: measuring the Earth's magnetic field and in geophysical surveys to detect magnetic anomalies of various types. They are also used in the military to detect submarines for example. Another use is as a metal detector (it detects only magnetic (ferrous) metals).



Our click family is richer for another member: Gaussmeter click board™. Gaussmeter click is a device that is used for measuring the magnetic field in X, Y and Z axes. This Click board™ features the MLX90393, a micropower magnetometer based on the proprietary Triaxis® technology, from Melexis. It can detect the magnetic field down to 0.8 µT (8 mG) thanks to this technology.



This IC is based on the Hall effect principle, which allows it to detect very small fluctuations in the magnetic field. The Hall sensor plates are located in the center of the die, which is located in the center of the package.

For more detailed information about our new click board, please Gaussmeter click webpage.

Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika