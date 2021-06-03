FUSION TURNS TWO!

Put your party hats on! Light up the LEDs. FUSION Development boards turn two! For this special occasion, we have prepared a discount for you.

Save 20% on all 8th generation products in our shop. Meaning, you can purchase any of our 8th generation development boards, CODEGRIP - the World's first debugger over WiFi, and 8th generation SiBRAIN Cards.

Browse through the product lines - we are proud of every single item in the shop

This offer starts now, and it will last until Thursday, June 10th at 10 AM CET.



Happy programming!

Turn yourself into a PRO!

Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never seen before in the embedded industry, Fusion v8 development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results.

To meet all the specific needs of embedded engineers, we have created a variety of Fusion development boards for different microcontroller architectures.

FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development, with new world standards.

The development boards are equipped with a wide range of superior features that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.

World’s first debugger over WiFi

Fusion for ARM v8 integrates first-ever onboard debugging and programming over WiFi, which allows unlimited possibilities for development in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

CODEGRIP - World’s first onboard debugger & programmer over USB-C driver

The onboard CODEGRIP USB-C debugger & programmer currently supports more than 1100 microcontrollers from different vendors. Lifetime free update with new microcontrollers and vendors.

State of the art power supply

The power supply feature provides 24/7 power source delivery due to its three types of power options: External 12VDC connector, USB and Battery sources, and Li-Po/Li-ION battery. Noise-free clean and the filtered output is carefully designed to accommodate a capacitive power/reset button.

New MCU card standard

The new MCU card standard allows us to simultaneously use form low pin count MO to high pin count M7 ARM Cortex microcontrollers on one board. One MCU card standard supports ARM for STM32, Kinetis, TIVA, CEC. SAM, Toshiba, Renesans XMC are coming!

New display board standard

The development board features two display connectors. A large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows different screen sizes as well as technologies, currently we have 16 different types of TFT Display boards. The large universal connector can be equipped with various screen technologies that offer a wide selection of screen sizes (3'', 4", 5", 7") and resolutions. Future, iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.

Improved mikroBUS™ sockets

The Fusion for ARM v8 offers five improved mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 800+ different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers time, without the need for testing and troubleshooting, often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding, the infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.

Premium user experience

People say looks aren't everything, but, have you seen FUSION Development boards? A clean and elegant design where every detail is carefully thought through, from the height-adjustable stand with non-slip pads to ergonomic design, which allows comfortable project development.

No board setup.

With smart routing on MCU Cards you can easily enable LEDs on port's, and avoid the unnecessarily complicated process of board setup.

All that means that this is the board that stands the test of time: Each Click board™ and each MCU Card makes it more useful and versatile - keep in mind that we have one new Click board™ per day and board supports over 1600 Microcontrollers.



Enjoy premium,

Your Mikroe