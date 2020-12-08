FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development, with new world standards.

Today we present to you the newest addition to our Fusion line - Fusion for PIC32 v8.

Fusion for PIC32 v8 offers universal support for a large number of Microchip's PIC32 microcontrollers on one board. The development board is equipped with a wide range of superior features that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.

World’s first debugger over WiFi

Fusion for PIC32 v8 integrates first-ever onboard debugging and programming over WiFi, which allows unlimited possibilities for development in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

CODEGRIP - World’s first onboard debugger & programmer over USB-C driver

The on-board CODEGRIP USB-C debugger & programmer currently supports more than 180 PIC32 microcontrollers. Lifetime free updates with new microcontrollers and vendors.

New MCU card standard

The fluent design offers a high-speed connector, low-profile integration of the MCU card with the development board, the socket has (female/male) connectors that eliminate the wrong insertion. The MCU card has standardized dimensions that can support a various number of pin varieties for specific hardware requirements. Such a modular approach allows flexibility in selecting the MCU type, regardless of the pin number or the specific hardware requirements.

New display board standard

The development board features two display connectors. The large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows different screen sizes as well as technologies. The large universal connector can be equipped with various screen technologies, currently available are the smart TFT capacitive screen boards which offer a wide selection of screen sizes and resolutions. Future iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.

Different screen sizes of display boards

The smart TFT boards are available in 4 different screen sizes:

TFT board 3 with a 3.5“ display with the resolution of 320x240 pixels;

TFT board 4 with a 4.3“ display with the resolution of 480x272 pixels;

TFT board 5 with a 5“ display with a resolution of 800x480 pixels and

TFT board 7 with a 7“ display with a resolution of 800x480 pixels.

Improved mikroBUS™ sockets

The Fusion for PIC32 v8 offers five improved mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 900+ different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers time, without the need for testing and troubleshooting, often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding, the infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.

State of the art power supply

Power supply feature provides 24/7 power source delivery due to its three types of power options: External 12VDC connector, USB and Battery sources, and Li-Po/Li-ION battery. Noise-free clean and the filtered output is carefully designed to accommodate a capacitive power/reset button.

Premium user experience

Fusion for PIC32 v8 features a clean and elegant design, allowing the user to instantly understand how to set it up and how to easily tune it according to needs. The development board is 3.2 mm thick, sturdy, and durable design eliminates the board from bending when working with it. All the components of the board are produced on SMT (Surface Mounted Technology) standard, enabling a sturdy, compact design.

For more information about Fusion for PIC32 v8 development board, visit the official page.

