Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never before seen in the embedded industry, Fusion v8 development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results.

To meet all the specific needs of embedded engineers, we have created a variety of Fusion development boards for different microcontroller architectures so they can choose the one that is perfect for their work.

FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development, with new world standards.

Fusion for PIC v8 offers universal support for PIC, dsPIC, PIC24, PIC32 Microcontrollers on one board.

The development board is equipped with a wide range of superior features that can ensure more complex projects to be created flawlessly:



CODEGRIP - Onboard debugger & programmer through USB-C driver

Fusion for PIC v8 development board integrates first-ever embedded debugger/programmer over WiFi. The on-board CODEGRIP USB-C debugger & programmer currently supports more than 1640 microcontrollers.

Lifetime free updates with new microcontrollers.

+ CODEGRIP Unique feature - World’s first debugger over WiFi

Fusion for PIC v8 integrates the world's first-ever onboard debugging and programming over WiFi which allows unlimited possibilities for development in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.



New SiBRAIN standard

The SiBRAIN standard makes it possible to use MCUs regardless of their vendor or manufacturer. One SiBRAIN standard supports multiple PIC MCU families, allowing the simultaneous use from low pin count to high pin count microcontrollers on one board.

New display board standard

The development board features two display connectors. The large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows different screen sizes as well as technologies. The large universal connector can be equipped with various screen technologies, currently available are the smart TFT capacitive screen boards which offer a wide selection of screen sizes and resolutions. Future iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.

Different screen sizes of display boards

The smart TFT capacitive & resistive screen boards are available in 4 different screen sizes:

TFT board 3 with a 3.5“ display with the resolution of 320x240 pixels;

TFT board 4 with a 4.3“ display with the resolution of 480x272 pixels;

TFT board 5 with a 5“ display with a resolution of 800x480 pixels and

TFT board 7 with a 7“ display with a resolution of 800x480 pixels.

Improved mikroBUS™ sockets

The Fusion for PIC v8 offers five improved mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of more then 1000 different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers of testing and troubleshooting often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding an infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.

State of the art power supply

The power supply module is carefully designed to regulate, filter, and distribute the power noise-free. It supports a wide range of power sources that can be used: External 12VDC, USB, and a Li-Po/Li-ION battery. It also supports UPS functionality.

Premium user experience

Fusion for PIC v8 features a clean and elegant design, allowing the user to instantly understand how to set it up and how to easily tune it according to needs. The development board is 3.2 mm thick, sturdy and durable design prevents the board from bending when working with it. All the components of the board are produced on SMT (Surface Mounted Technology) standard, enabling a sturdy, compact design.



For more information about Fusion for PIC v8 development board, visit the official page.

Enjoy premium,



Your Mikroe