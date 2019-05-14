FUSION FOR ARM v8 DEVELOPMENT BOARD

Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never seen before in the embedded industry, Fusion v8 development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results.

To meet all the specific needs of embedded engineers, we have created a variety of Fusion development boards for different microcontroller architectures.

FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development, with new world standards.

Fusion for ARM v8 offers universal support for Cortex MO, M3, M4, and M7 Microcontrollers on one board. The development board is equipped with a wide range of superior features that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.

World’s first debugger over WiFi

Fusion for ARM v8 integrates first-ever onboard debugging and programming over WiFi, which allows unlimited possibilities for development in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

CODEGRIP - World’s first onboard debugger & programmer over USB-C driver

The onboard CODEGRIP USB-C debugger & programmer, currently supports more than 1100 microcontrollers from different vendors. Lifetime free update with new microcontrollers and vendors.

New MCU card standard

The new MCU card standard allows to simultaneously use form low pin count MO to high pin count M7 ARM Cortex microcontrollers on one board. One MCU card standard supports ARM for STM32, Kinetis, TIVA, CEC. SAM, Toshiba, Renesans XMC are coming!

New display board standard

The development board features two display connectors. Large display board connector has a universal female 2x20-pin, which allows different screen sizes as well as technologies. The large universal connector can be equipped with various screen technologies, currently available are the smart TFT capacitive screen boards which offer a wide selection of screen sizes and resolutions. Future, iterations will offer technologies such as OLED and e-Ink.

Different screen sizes of display boards

The smart TFT capacitive screen boards are available in 4 different screen sizes:

TFT board 3 with a 3.5“ display with the resolution of 320x240 pixels;

TFT board 4 with a 4.3“ display with the resolution of 480x272 pixels;

TFT board 5 with a 5“ display with the resolution of 800x480 pixels and

TFT board 7 with a 7“ display with the resolution of 800x480 pixels.

Improved mikroBUS™ sockets

The Fusion for ARM v8 offers five improved mikroBUS™ sockets, where you can place any of the 600+ different Click boards™. Engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components, they save developers time, without the need for testing and troubleshooting, often associated with the prototyping phase. Adding, the infinite amount of possibilities with the largest add-on board selection in the world.

State of the art power supply

Power supply feature provides 24/7 power source delivery due to its three types of power options: External 12VDC connector, USB and Battery sources and Li-Po/Li-ION battery. Noise-free clean and the filtered output is carefully designed to accommodate a capacitive power/reset button.

Premium user experience

Fusion for ARM v8 features clean and elegant design, allowing the user to instantly understand how to set it up and how to easily tune it according to needs. The development board is 3.2 mm thick, sturdy and durable design eliminates the board from bending when working with it. All the components of the board are produced on SMT (Surface Mounted Technology) standard, enabling a sturdy, compact design.

Take the opportunity and buy Fusion for ARM in pre-order period with

FREE CODEGRIP WiFi license, until May 27, 2019.

For more information about Fusion for ARM v8 development board, visit official page.

Enjoy premium,

Your Mikroe