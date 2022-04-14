Fusion development board review in MAKE magazine

We were thrilled to see a review on our Fusion for STM32 development board in MAKE magazine.



"The package (in the literal sense) surprised us as soon as we opened it: If Apple were also selling development boards, they would probably be packaged as lovingly and stylishly as MIKROE's - but they would hardly change hands for just under 300 euros." This is just one of the comments that caught our eye, and we highly recommend you read the whole article.

Thank you MAKE for sharing your thoughts and honest opinion about our 8th generation development boards. To read the full article, visit their website.



Your MIKROE