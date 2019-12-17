This beginner project is extremely creative and can prove to be a fun device, specially for this holiday season! With it, you can entertain yourself or someone else and start your developing journey.

The project in question is named Have Fun with Color Sensor and was created by khanhhs.

The author used one of Mikroe's Click boards™, the practical Color 2 click, which serves as a high-functioning color sensor.

This device with the help of Arduino reads RGB color values from sensor and send the values to PHPoC WiFi Shield. You can check the project out in full detail on its Hackster page.

For more information about the Color 2 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe