FT Click is a compact, smart transceiver add-on board that helps you add a Free Topology (FT) interface to any host board that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard.

The FT Click, because of its features, lets your network sensors and devices create IoT solutions for automation and control networks that are easier to develop, integrate and install. Free Topology is the most reliable and easiest-to-scale wired communications media.

This Click board™ supports full communication stacks for LON® and BACnet FT, as well as FTMQ (MQTT like messaging format) on board to simplify integration of BACnet, LON or custom IoT networks over twisted pair wire.

The FT 6050 by Adesto Technologies transceiver is crucial for the FT Click because it is designed to simplify integration and maintenance of a complete system, and it supports polarity-insensitive cabling using star, bus, daisy chain, loop, or combined topologies. The protocol and the stack for this Click board™ were created by ConnectEx.

FT Click is ideal for smart buildings, cities, machines, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and many more where wireless communications do not provide the required reliability and scale.

