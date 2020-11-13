French ambassador visits Mikroe

This Monday, we had the great pleasure to host the French ambassador, Mr. Jean-Loui Falconi, and show him how life at MikroE looks like.

Our CEO Mr. Nebojsa Matic, and CPO Mrs. Tanja Milinkovic gave him a tour of the company and introduced to him who we are and what we do.

Since our Internship program is international, every year we welcome new students in our lab. Even in this challenging situation, this year wasn't the exception either. We currently have nine French students, from ESEO INSTITUTE OF SC. & TECHNOLOGY from Angers, in our intern lab.

They exchanged their impressions of the company with the ambassador, as well as the impressions of life in Belgrade in general. Judging by what they had to say about their time here, we'll definitely see them again. :)

This visit left a strong impression on our interns, as well as employees. And we would like to thank Mr. Jean-Loui Falconi, Mrs. Sanja Ivetic, Mrs. Céline Héricher, and Mr. Bertrand Millet, for this visit and all the kind words they had to say about MikroE. You are welcome back any time!

INTERNSHIP AT MIKROELEKTRONIKA

Don't forget that you can enter the Internship program as well. Send us your internship applications and get the chance to work on challenging projects in the lab. Of course, you'll be under the steadfast guidance of our engineers.

Do you have a project you always wanted to bring to life, but you didn't know how?

Join the internship program and work with all our products. Show us your skills and talents. Let's build something amazing together.

Your MikroE