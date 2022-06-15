FREE Coding in NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release

is coming TOMORROW! FREE (Community) version is made for: students, professors, hobbyists or just new NECTO users willing to try it! You can get all NECTO Studio benefits. NECTO Studio community edition is fully functional and FREE. You can work with all supported compilers & plugins without any limitations. On the other hand, commercial (monthly subscription) is made for professionals. Whoever aims at making software and selling it. Get full-featured unlocked NECTO Studio with 6 supported compilers (mikroC AI for ARM, mikroC AI for PIC, mikroC AI for PIC32, mikroC AI for dsPIC, mikroC AI for AVR and GCC for RISC-V). A license offers a monthly subscription at a very reasonable price of only $29 per month. With the commercial license, you also have access to the close strategic relationship with MIKROE company to make sure your development goals are met as soon as possible. A word from one of our beta testers regarding the licencing: " Now I have total freedom because I have full functionality with both the free and paid version. And the availability of all 6 compilers was and still is unthinkable to me. So many possibilities in this, how should I call it, perhaps UNIVERSAL COMPILER. All other improvements like integration of RISC-V, CMake, new Designer interface work very smoothly and are a giant leap for this release." Take the word of our beta tester and waste no time in trying the new and improved NECTO Studio as soon as tomorrow. In the meantime, for a short recap on all the features and improvements, please check the following video.

About NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform software development environment for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

About MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Stay tuned for this amazing new product, as it is coming your way tomorrow,

Your MIKROE