FRAM 6 Click is a compact add-on board that contains highly reliable ferroelectric random access memory. This board features the CY15B102Q, a 2Mbit nonvolatile memory employing an advanced ferroelectric process organized as 256K words of 8 bits each from Cypress Semiconductor, now part of Infineon. This SPI configurable FRAM performs read and write operations similar to a RAM providing reliable data retention for 121 years while eliminating the complexities, overhead, and system-level reliability problems caused by serial flash, EEPROM, and other nonvolatile memories.

This Click board™ is ideal for nonvolatile memory applications requiring frequent or rapid writes and unlimited endurance.

