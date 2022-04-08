FRAM 5 Click is a compact add-on board representing a highly reliable ferroelectric random access memory solution. This board features the FM24V10, a 1Mbit nonvolatile memory employing an advanced ferroelectric process organized as 128K words of 8 bits each from Infineon. This I2C configurable FRAM performs read and write operations similar to a RAM providing reliable data retention for 151 years while eliminating the complexities, overhead, and system-level reliability problems caused by EEPROM and other nonvolatile memories.

This Click board™ is ideal for nonvolatile memory applications requiring frequent or rapid writes and unlimited endurance.

