Force 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a stable and flexible compensated/amplified micro force sensor. This board features the FMAMSDXX025WC2C3, a piezoresistive-based force sensors offering a digital output for reading force over the specified full-scale force span and a temperature range from Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions. The very stable digital output that is directly proportional to the force applied to the mechanically-coupled sphere, enhanced accuracy, and reduced total error band that enhances system performance are just some of the good features that this sensor has.

This Click board™ is suitable for industrial applications such as force/grip measuring equipment, load and compression sensing, robotics, and more.

