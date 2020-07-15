Force 4 Click is based on HSFPAR003A piezoresistive force sensor from Alpsalpine. This product is a force sensor using the effect of a piezoresistive bridge circuit formed on silicon diaphragm. Piezoresistive force sensors achieve higher linearity than other force sensors. To help with stability and accuracy.

Force 4 Click also includes MCP1101-33 a high precision buffered voltage reference as a power supply to a force sensor that allows high stability and accuracy of output voltage readings.

