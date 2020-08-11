Force 3 Click is a compact add-on board with circuitry for implementing Force Sensing Resistor into your projects whose resistance changes when a force, pressure, or mechanical stress is applied. This board features FSR 400 series 34-00004 single zone Force Sensing Resistor from Interlink Electronics, a robust polymer thick film (PTF) device that exhibits a decrease in resistance with an increase in force applied to the surface of the sensor. Simple and easy to integrate, ultra-thin, and cost-effective, Force 3 Click has an actuation force as low as 0.2N and sensitivity range up to 20N. It also provides a 2-Wire I2C compatible control interface using an MCP3221, low-power 12-bit resolution A/D converter.

This Click board™ is optimized for use in human-machine interface devices including automotive electronics, medical systems, industrial controls, and robotics.

For more information about the Force 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe