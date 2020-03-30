Force 2 Click is a Click board™ with circuitry for implementing Honeywell’s FSS-SMT Series force sensors into your projects (with a single zone force sensing resistor included with the Click).

This Click utilizes FSS015NGT force sensor which is designed to be one of the most reliable force sensor available as illustrated by 20 million Mean Cycles to Failure (MCTF) at 25 °C [77 °F] rating.

Because of its main features the Force 2 Click is best used for medical and industrial purposes, like infusion and ambulatory non-invasive pumps, kidney dialysis machines, load and compression sensing, variable tension control, robotic end-effector, etc.

