For a good start - 21% OFF on more than 1800 products

How does a 21% discount on more than 1800 products sound? It‘s definitely a GOOD START.

Starting now, you can purchase any of over 900 Click boards™, any of our state-of-the-art development boards, CODEGRIP - World's first programmer & debugger over WiFi, and many more products that have had a substantial impact on the embedded world. Multiple products? Not an issue! There is plenty to go around so do not hesitate!

The offer starts on Wednesday, December 30th at 2 PM CET and ends on Monday, January 4th at 12 AM CET.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Enjoy your New Year's Eve celebrations!



Your Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support