Flash 8 Click is a compact add-on board representing a highly reliable memory solution. This board features the GD5F2GQ5UEYIGR, a 2Gb high-density non-volatile memory storage solution for embedded systems from GigaDevice Semiconductor. It is based on an industry-standard NAND Flash memory core, representing an attractive alternative to SPI-NOR and standard parallel NAND Flash with advanced features. The GD5F2GQ5UEYIGR also has advanced security features (8K-Byte OTP region), software/hardware write protection, can withstand many write cycles (minimum 100k), and has a data retention period greater than ten years.

This Click board™ is suitable for storage and data transfer in consumer devices, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit the Flash 8 Click product page.

