The Flash 6 Click based on the W25Q128JV array is organized into 65,536 programmable pages of 256-bytes each. Up to 256 bytes can be programmed at a time. Pages can be erased in groups of 16 (4KB sector erase), groups of 128 (32KB block erase), groups of 256 (64KB block erase) or the entire chip (chip erase). The W25Q128JV has 4,096 erasable sectors and 256 erasable blocks respectively. The small 4KB sectors allow for greater flexibility in applications that require data and parameter storage

It is a perfect storage solution for systems with limited space, pins and power, code shadowing to RAM, executing code directly from Dual/Quad SPI (XIP) and storing voice, text and data.

