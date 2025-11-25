Flash 14 Click designed for non-volatile data storage

Integrate fast, low-power Flash memory using the MX25L25645G for code shadowing and data logging applications

Flash 14 Click is a compact add-on board that provides reliable non-volatile data storage for embedded systems. It is based on the MX25L25645G, a 256Mbit Serial NOR Flash memory from MACOM.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Features 256Mbit of non-volatile data storage High-Speed Interfaces: Supports Single, Dual, and Quad SPI as well as QPI (Quad Peripheral Interface) operation modes

Supports Single, Dual, and Quad SPI as well as QPI (Quad Peripheral Interface) operation modes High Clock Frequency: Operates with clock frequencies up to 133MHz for fast read performance

Operates with clock frequencies up to 133MHz for fast read performance Flexible Organization: Memory array is organized into uniform 4KB erasable sectors and larger 32KB/64KB blocks

Memory array is organized into uniform 4KB erasable sectors and larger 32KB/64KB blocks Security Features: Includes hardware and software write protection, Lock-Down and OTP (One-Time Programmable) security options, and a factory-programmed unique ID

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for storing system firmware and enabling code shadowing (copying code from Flash to RAM for faster execution)

Suitable for data logging and buffering of critical system information

and buffering of critical system information Used as a reliable, fast-access memory for bootloader applications and system initialization

and system initialization Reliable non-volatile storage in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics

