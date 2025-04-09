Flash 13 Click based on a 16Mbit SPI NOR Flash memory for reliable data storage

Experience lightning-fast data storage with the BY25Q16E

Flash 13 Click is a compact add-on board designed for fast and reliable data storage in embedded applications. It features the BY25Q16E, a 16Mbit SPI NOR Flash memory chip from BYTe Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

16Mbit SPI NOR flash: Provides non-volatile memory for data storage

Provides non-volatile memory for data storage Standard, Dual, and Quad SPI: Supports various SPI modes for flexible communication

Supports various SPI modes for flexible communication High-speed operation: Achieves clock speeds up to 108MHz, enabling data transfer rates up to 432MHz in Quad mode

Achieves clock speeds up to 108MHz, enabling data transfer rates up to 432MHz in Quad mode Continuous Read Mode (XIP): Supports execute-in-place operation for efficient code execution

Supports execute-in-place operation for efficient code execution Security registers: Includes three 1024-byte security registers for secure data storage

Includes three 1024-byte security registers for secure data storage High endurance and retention: Offers 100,000 program/erase cycles per sector and 20-year data retention

APPLICATIONS:



Provide non-volatile storage for code and data in various embedded applications

Store sensor data and other logged information

Store boot code and application firmware

Store system configuration parameters

parameters Enable direct execution of code from Flash memory

from Flash memory Use security registers for protecting sensitive information

Suitable for use in a wide range of commercial and industrial environments

