First board from Silicon Labs that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

One more development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. This development board is called the BGM220 Explorer Kit, from Silicon Labs.

Our business relationship with Silicon Labs will continue to develop and it is will make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 296 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

