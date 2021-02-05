First board from Renix Electronics that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

One more company decided to embrace the mikroBUS™ standard. The first board from Renix Electronics with mikroBUS™ standard is called Touchpad to mikroBUS.

We hope that our business relationship with Renix Electronics will continue to develop and make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 333 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about Renix Electronics boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

