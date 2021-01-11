First board from Parallax to embrace the mikroBUS™ standard

A new fantastic collaboration has produced a new mikroBUS™ board!

P2 to MikroBUS Click Adapter, the new product from Parallax, started using the mikroBUS™ socket to help simplify development and maximize efficiency.

Our business relationship with Parallax is developing rapidly and it’s going to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 326 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about Parallax boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe