Fingerprint 5 Click designed for secure fingerprint capture, matching, and verification

Integrate advanced fingerprint capture and encrypted storage into embedded designs with FPC2530 (100026222)

Fingerprint 5 Click is a compact add-on board that provides advanced biometric identification, allowing for secure fingerprint capture, matching, and verification without the need for an external processor. It is based on the FPC2530 (100026222) fingerprint sensor from Fingerprints.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Integrated Biometric System: The sensor includes onboard authentication software and internal flash memory

The sensor includes onboard authentication software and internal flash memory Autonomous Operation: It can create, store, and verify fingerprint templates automatically

It can create, store, and verify fingerprint templates automatically Encrypted Storage: Ensures secure storage of fingerprint data

APPLICATIONS:



Provides secure, biometric-based access for access control systems

Enhances security of door locks with fingerprint authentication

with fingerprint authentication Secures digital assets and online logins ( crypto wallets and FIDO authenticators )

and ) Provides secure access to various digital devices

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Fingerprint 5 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE