Fingerprint 4 Click is an adapter Click board™ used to interface a compatible fingerprint sensor with the host MCU. This board features Fingerprints FPC M-Lite Module (100018754), a complete biometric fingerprint solution ready to be used out-of-the-box. The 100018754 combines superior biometric performance and a high standard of quality components to offer a comprehensive embedded solution for increased security and enhanced user convenience. It uses a 3D pixel sensing technology that can read virtually any finger, dry or wet, alongside simple serial commands with a configurable communication interface to enroll and verify. Its protective coating helps in protection against ESD, scratches, impact, and everyday wear and tear.

This Click board™ is suitable for demanding industrial conditions and all-weather applications.

For more information, visit the Fingerprint 4 Click product page.

