Fingerprint 3 Click is an adapter add-on board that allows users to secure its projects with a biometric all-in-one optical fingerprint sensor that will make fingerprint detection and verification super simple. This board features the R503, a capacitive fingerprint sensor module scanner with a two-color ring indicator from Hangzhou Grow Technology Co., Ltd. This module represents an integrated image collecting and algorithm chip together. The enclosure of the module is dust resistant but not waterproof with ring indicator LED light controlled by command, and it has a high recognition rate and the flexibility to adapt on different conditions of human finger whether it’s dry, wet, a person of different ages...

This Click board™ can be embedded into a variety of end products such as access control, attendance, safety deposit box which allows the user to integrate biometric security into its design in the easiest and fastest way.

