Find us at Electronica India 2022

The biggest add-on board collection in the industry is traveling the world! Our Click boards™ will be presented at Electronica India 2022.

Our partner, Ai-Thinker, will attend the Electronica India 2022 in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. You can visit them at booth 11/EL01 from 21-23 September.

Amongst other, Ai-Thinker team will be presenting a compact add-on board containing a WiFi and Bluetooth module with dual bands for WiFi communication - WiFi 11 Click board™, and you will get the exclusive chance to be one of the first people to see SpeakUp 3 Click board™ with the VC-02 module!

You are welcome to visit them and learn more about our products!

Your MIKROE