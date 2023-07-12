NECTO is on the run - File System library added

NECTO Studio 4.0 release is coming THIS WEEK! Until the official release of this product, we will gradually "broadcast on-air" some of the new features NECTO Studio 4.0 brings to developers. We have added a well-known File System - FAT - into NECTO Studio. MIKROE, continues implementing features needed by embedded industry engineers. We have added this FAT File System into NECTO Studio, making it easier for embedded engineers to save and keep IoT data on an SD card for example.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of the NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic, will give you the first run of the FAT File System in mikroSDK in combo with NECTO Studio. Let's get started:



Flexibility above all

The main thing about including FAT File System into mikroSDK set of software libraries as well as hardware definition files for SD cards is that embedded engineers will be able to develop and run, for example, IoT apps that do require data logging. Besides this cool feature, they would be able to test File System on the other set of mikroSDK-supported microcontrollers, which means the FAT File System within NECTO Studio is a flexible software product.

NECTO Studio 4.0 is coming THIS WEEK!

Here is the current list of NECTO Studio 4.0 update highlights that we presented through our NECTO Studio Series:

NECTO Studio has added yet another Open-Source software (toolchain) into its Compiler/Linker collection. Data Plot feature. A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller.

As you may know, NECTO Studio has SDK libraries integrated into itself. They are called "mikroSDK" libraries. You can develop embedded projects with them. There are a total number of 5 supported architectures (ARM, PIC, PIC32, AVR and RISV-V) in mikroSDK. File System Library. You will be able to open, write or read files of data!

And here is what you can expect next:

MIKROE Passport. A single sign-in service that lets you use one User ID and password for all MIKROE Passport-enabled websites.

Continue following us, we will give you hints every day until the official release of NECTO Studio 4.0!



Your MIKROE