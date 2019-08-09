Proximity 11 click is advanced proximity and ambient light sensing Click board™. It features the RPR-0521RS, a digital sensor IC equipped with two photodiodes (PD) and an IR LED, driven by a proprietary LED driver circuit. It allows an accurate proximity detection for a maximum distance of 100mm.

The proprietary LED current driving technique eliminates the need for calibration, simplifying the design. A huge dynamic range allows ambient light sensing closely matched to the response of the human eye, in a variety of light conditions. An extensive interrupt engine allows for a firmware optimization.

With its ability to accommodate to different light conditions especially behind dark glass, the RPR-0521RS represents an ideal solution for dimming TFT and LCD displays on various devices. Positioned behind a semi-transparent bezel, it can still detect proximity and ambient light amount, regulating the brightness of the screen, accordingly, saving a lot of power that way.

The Proximity 11 click is a perfect choice for a range of applications that rely on the proximity and ambient light sensing (ALS), including:

PC and laptop monitors

POS displays

Embedded displays

Proximity-activated short-range security, etc.

