Vibro Motor 2 click features a compact size Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) motor, labeled as Z4FC1B1301781. It contains a small eccentric weight on its rotor and while it rotates, it produces vibration effect.

Besides the vibration motor, the click is also equipped with the DMG3420U, a small MOSFET, which is used to drive the motor. The Vibro Motor 2 click is an ideal solution for adding a simple, haptic feedback on any design.

